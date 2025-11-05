Even With New Ownership Rays Are Unlikely To Pursue Megadeal With Top Free Agent
The Tampa Bay Rays have already undergone some major changes this offseason. A few weeks ago, it was announced that a new ownership group was taking over the franchise.
It provides the team and their fan base with a breath of fresh air. There are already plans in motion for a new stadium, which will generate a ton of revenue for the Rays.
Eventually, that could also mean an increased budget and spending more on the Major League roster. Essentially, since their inception, their roster has been in the bottom third of the league when it comes to payroll.
There is some hope and optimism that will change now that a new ownership group is in place. However, don’t expect it to come this winter in pursuit of star free agent Kyle Tucker.
Kyle Tucker not expected to sign with Rays
The Tampa Bay native is the No. 1 player available on the market this winter. There had been some whispers that he could look to return home and sign a deal with the Rays, especially with a new ownership group in place.
Alas, that isn’t expected to occur. Jesse Rogers of ESPN threw some cold water on the idea in a recent piece, sharing some intel and buzz about the MLB offseason.
“There was some fun chatter about him joining his hometown Rays under new ownership, but a megadeal from Tampa isn't likely,” he wrote.
If Tampa Bay were in a position to pay Tucker the kind of money he was seeking, which is reportedly north of $300 million, he would be the perfect addition to this lineup.
Kyle Tucker would fill major need for Rays
The Rays need to find some help in the outfield this offseason. President of baseball operations Erik Neander has mentioned the team wants to improve the run production and power from this positional group this winter.
Tucker would certainly check those boxes, along with providing an impact on the basepaths and with his glove. An all-around contributor, the four-time All-Star would be a major upgrade for virtually any lineup in the league.
His numbers were down a bit in 2025 because of a fracture in his hand that he didn’t share for months. That led to him producing a .266/.377/.464 slash line in 136 games and 597 plate appearances.
He still managed to hit 22 home runs, 25 doubles and four triples, knocking in 73 runs and stealing 25 bases. Injuries are a little bit of a concern after playing in only 78 games in 2024, but there is no doubt about the talent.
Tucker is one of the best positional players in the league when healthy. Whoever is fortunate enough to land him is adding a true impact performer to their team, who is in the heart of his prime right now.