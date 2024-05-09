Blue Jays Ace Could Be Traded This Season; Could Red Sox Pursue Surprise Deal?
The Boston Red Sox already have the best starting rotation in baseball but that doesn't mean the club won't look to add around the trade deadline.
Boston has dealt with some struggles lately but still is above .500 with a 19-18 record and is in third place in the American League East. If the Red Sox can stay within range of a postseason spot, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be buyers ahead of the trade deadline later this summer.
The Red Sox should get better shortly as some important pieces work their way back from injuries. Boston already started to get reinforcements back on Wednesday with Nick Pivetta returning to the club. Fellow starter Brayan Bello should be back this weekend as well.
If the Red Sox are in contention for a postseason spot this summer adding a boost to the rotation could make sense and one intriguing option could be Toronto Blue Jays ace Yusei Kikuchi. The one-time All-Star could be traded, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"A lot can change but as of this moment, the Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East," Rosenthal said. "They're seven-and-a-half games back and they have a franchise-record $225 million payroll and their two top young stars have not signed extensions. So if they don't turn things around -- and it will be difficult for them to admit in an expanded playoff format that they're not in the race -- I could see (Bo Bichette) and (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) who are free agents after next season becoming available.
"Jordan Romano and Chris Bassitt -- two key members of their pitching staff -- also will be free agents after 2025. You've also got some key free agents at the end of this season as well. I'm talking about Kikuchi, Justin Turner, and (Kevin Kiermaier)."
It may be tough for the Red Sox to get a deal done with Toronto as they are division rivals, but Boston has completed multiple deals with the New York Yankees over the last few years. Boston has the prospect capital to get a deal done and Kikuchi could help, although a deal is unlikely.
More MLB: Rangers Reportedly Sign Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Looking To Return To Big Leagues