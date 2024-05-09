Rangers Reportedly Sign Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Looking To Return To Big Leagues
The Texas Rangers reportedly are giving a former member of the Boston Red Sox a chance to work his way back up to the big leagues.
Former Red Sox hurler Kyle Barraclough has spent some time pitching for the High Point Rockers in the Independent League this season but now will have a chance to get back to the majors after signing a minor league deal with the Rangers, according to Rangers Today's Jeff Wilson.
"Rangers granted (left-handed pitcher) Danny Duffy his release from his minor-league contract," Wilson said. "Wish him well. Grade A person. Also, Rangers signed (right-handed pitcher) Kyle Barraclough to a minor-league deal."
Barraclough is an eight-year big league veteran but hasn't appeared in a Major League Baseball game yet this season. He appeared in three last season with the Red Sox and struggled in a small sample size allowing 11 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
He was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft and eventually made his big league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2015. He had the most success of his big league career so far with the Marlins and had a 2.87 ERA and 219-to-100 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first three seasons.
Barraclough hasn't been able to find the same level of success since his time with the Marlins but hopefully, he is able to get back on track this season as a member of the Rangers.
