Red Sox Could Land Projected $60 Million All-Star, Per Insider
There will be plenty of rumors and speculation swirling around about the Boston Red Sox over the next few months.
The playoffs are here, and Boston isn't involved. The Red Sox fought hard for a playoff spot but were unable to land one. Boston was in the mix until the final series of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season.
One of the biggest reasons why the Red Sox struggled in the second half and missed out on a playoff spot certainly was because of struggles in the bullpen. Boston had one of the worst bullpens in baseball in 2024 and finished 24th in the league with a 4.39 ERA.
Now, changes are coming. The biggest expected change certainly involves star closer Kenley Jansen. He will be a free agent this winter and isn't expected back despite two good seasons. The Red Sox will need to re-evaluate the bullpen this winter, and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo suggested San Diego Padres star Tanner Scott as a fit on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.
"I actually think that their biggest free agent expenditure is going to be a high-octane lefty reliever like Tanner Scott," Cotillo said. "Just pay the guy to be elite. Stop mixing and matching and going through the Bailey Horn and Cam Booser's of the world from the left-handed side and just get a really established lefty. There has been some talk that they want to do that."
Scott would be a perfect fit for the Red Sox. He is projected to get a four-year deal worth roughly $60 million and would give Boston its best lefty reliever in years.
