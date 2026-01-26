Astros Infield 'Dilemma' Could Open Door for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox should continue to keep a close eye on the Houston Astros.

Houston currently has a surplus of right-handed bats, including Isaac Paredes. The All-Star infielder has been at the center of trade rumors for weeks at this point, including with the Red Sox. Boston needs pop in the middle of the order and has a hole in the infield. Plus, the club has a surplus of left-handed bats. It's not shocking these two sides have been connected to one another.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that "no deal is believed to be close."

"The Boston Red Sox are among multiple teams interested in Paredes, according to multiple league sources. No deal is believed to be close — and [Dana Brown] did not address Paredes’ availability on Saturday — but Brown’s desire for balance only amplifies a potential fit between Boston and Houston."

Boston should still be watching the Astros closely. It's no secret that the Astros don't have much space for Paredes for a consistent role. For example, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez said there is "no real pathway" for consistent playing time for Paredes and the club is facing a sort of "dilemma" in the infield.

Boston needs to keep an eye out

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"What they still need to do: As it stands, with Yordan Alvarez primed to absorb the majority of the time at designated hitter, there is no real pathway for Isaac Paredes to get consistent at-bats," Gonzalez wrote. "One way to do that would be to trade Christian Walker, but he's 34, owed another $40 million and coming off a season in which he OPS'd just .717. The market for him is almost nonexistent. Trading Paredes, who is still only 26 and controllable for two more seasons, is far easier and might also help the Astros address their outfield.

"That is clearly not the preferred path, however. And so the Astros face something of a dilemma in the final month before spring training. A team like the Boston Red Sox would surely be interested in Paredes and his pull-happy approach, an ideal fit for the Green Monster. But can the Astros trade Paredes, unclog their infield, get some young talent back and not make themselves weaker for 2026?"

If the Astros really are dealing with a "dilemma" and that leads to the Astros getting desperate for a deal, that's when Boston should swoop in. If the Astros are willing to deal away an All-Star slugger for a cheap price, that's what Boston should be considering after already making a handful of big trades this offseason that weakened the farm system a bit.

More MLB: Lucas Giolito Update Drops After Big Year With Red Sox