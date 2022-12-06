Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Rocky Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are prepared to make a move that many saw coming.

It sounds as if Boston is prepared to make a move involving one of the most beloved players at Fenway Park -- someone whose production has never aligned with his fandom or hype.

"Not surprisingly, the Red Sox have told teams that Bobby Dalbec is available. Tampa Bay is one team (that) has expressed some interest," the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam tweeted Monday.

Dalbec is more likely to receive a name chant than anyone in the lineup, but he's rarely delivered in those moments.

Last season the versatile corner infielder hit .215 with 23 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, a horrendous 118-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .652 OPS in 117 games.

He was sent down toward the end of the season, which was an important marker in his steady decline down the Red Sox organization.

Many that still believe there is time for Dalbec to develop into his potential are unaware that he's already 27 years old with two seasons of regular playing time.

Yes, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound slugger could become a 25-to-30 home run hitter with an above-average OPS, but his strikeout percentage always will be high and his batting average likely will stay underwhelming.

With Triston Casas expected to take over the bulk of the first base work and Eric Hosmer on the roster as well, it doesn't make much sense for Dalbec to make the 2023 roster.

The Rays would be an interesting landing spot, and he appears to be a player they would target. Dalbec would greatly benefit from a platoon role, which Tampa utilizes heavily.

