Red Sox Bullpen Taking Shape After Addition Of Notable All-Star Closer

The Boston Red Sox made a fantastic addition Wednesday morning, filling a role they haven't had in years.

For the first time since Craig Kimbrel departed prior to the 2019 season, the Red Sox can finally say they have a legitimate closer, putting the "closer by committee" to bed.

"Closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract," ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted.

Jansen has been a notable closer since 2012 and is still getting the job done as a 35-year-old. The right-hander's 391 career saves ranks eighth all-time, and he's in line to end his career inside the top five.

Last season Jansen went 5-2 with a league-leading 41 saves on 48 opportunities, 3.38 ERA, 85-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .192 batting average against in 64 innings for the Atlanta Braves.

Despite his age, Jansen still lights up the underlying metrics, including the 98th percentile in expected batting average and 97th percentile in strikeout percentage.

He'll join newly acquired Chris Martin, John Schreiber coming off a breakout season, Matt Barnes -- who appeared to look like his old self down the stretch -- and Tanner Houck as high-leverage options. The team also added left-hander Joely Rodriguez.

For the first time in years, it appears as if Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have the ammo to set defined roles, with Jansen leading the charge.

After years of neglecting the bullpen, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has put together a formidable group, even after losing out on some notable free agents due to location preferences.

It would be unfair to say Bloom is unwilling to spend on the bullpen at this juncture, putting that narrative to bed.

