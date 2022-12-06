Here's Chaim Bloom's Surprisingly Detailed Plan For Red Sox Offseason

SAN DIEGO -- The Boston Red Sox have arguably had a tougher time in the offseason than any other Major League Baseball team -- they've been outbid three times already in the waning moments of negotiations -- but the team does have a game plan to get over the hump.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was surprisingly transparent in his latest meeting with the media.

He said he was aiming to add "seven, eight or nine" players this offseason, which would be quite aggressive -- especially this late in the year.

Bloom then stated that he entered the offseason in search of three or more relievers, a starting pitcher, a shortstop and a couple of bats.

Boston already added left-hander Joely Rodriguez and right-hander Chris Martin to the bullpen. They came right down to the wire to acquire right-hander Tommy Kahnle, but were outbid by the New York Yankees.

For a moment it appeared that sources inside the MLB Winter Meetings believed it was a done deal -- until it wasn't. Now they'll have to dip back into the bullpen pool to complete that portion of their shopping list.

The Red Sox also aimed to add Zach Eflin -- who could have filled either role -- but lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, who Eflin preferred due to his Flordia routes, matching their offer.

Boston remains in the mix for Japanese ace Kodai Senga, but will have to compete with a robust market that includes the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman on Tuesday.

The team also expressed interest in Seth Lugo, who Heyman noted is in search of a gig as a starter despite not having a start in the last two seasons. Still, Heyman said "many teams" are interested in him as a starter -- there's a good chance the Red Sox could be involved.

Nathan Eovaldi would be a logical fit to return, but The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported that the two sides have made "no headway" since he declined the qualifying offer last month.

A reunion for Michael Wacha could happen as well, but those conversations appear to be slow, nonexistent or kept well under wraps.

Bloom's update on Bogaerts was less-than encouraging, which aligns with the feelings of seemingly every single reporter at the MLB Winter Meetings. While he continues to say how much he wants Bogaerts, he seems hesitant to do something crucial to re-singing him -- pay what he's worth.

He also mentioned how he believes both Trevor Story and Kiké Hernández could play there if needed. It's always good to prepare for the worst, but telling the media about Plan B with all the pessimism swirling is quite concerning.

As far as a couple of bats go, outfielder Mitch Haniger reportedly is a top target of theirs -- but the market was still in the beginning stages of developing as of last week. Michael Conforto would make sense as a backup plan, as would the trade market.

Bloom said the trade market was behind the free-agent market, but he's spent "a lot of time" during the MLB Winter Meetings in trade discussions.

