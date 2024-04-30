Red Sox Linked To Astros Superstar Slugger In Possible Surprising Move
The Boston Red Sox have avoided massive moves in recent years.
Boston signed star third baseman Rafael Devers to a long-term extension but has avoided other big expenditures as the club has attempted to chart its path forward. The Red Sox have a lot of young talent about to reach the big leagues and this upcoming offseason could be the perfect time for the club to get back to their old spending ways.
The upcoming free-agent class is loaded with star talent and some players could help bolster Boston's lineup. One player who surprisingly was floated as a possible option for Boston was Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"Perhaps Bregman can finish the season strong and the market conditions will eventually work in his favor," McDonald said. "This past offseason, it seems like factors such as dwindling TV revenue and the competitive balance tax had negative impacts on free agents. It’s possible to imagine a correction this winter.
"Perhaps the (New York Mets) will be looking to get more aggressive after being relatively quiet. Maybe the new owner of the Orioles is looking to make a headline-grabbing deal. Maybe the Red Sox come out swinging after some positive player development in 2024."
Bregman has been a great player throughout his career, but a move involving the Red Sox would be extremely surprising. Boston already has one highly-paid third baseman so adding another doesn't make much sense unless one of them changes positions.
It would be nice to see Bregman hitting at Fenway Park but it is very unlikely that it will happen.
