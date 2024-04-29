Important Red Sox Pitcher Could Be Back Soon To Give Much-Needed Boost
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a surprising amount of injuries so far this season but it seems like the club could be turning a corner.
Boston has surprised people already this season and currently is 16-13 on the season and is in third place in the American League East. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the team currently is missing three of its starting pitchers and multiple important offensive weapons. Plus, the Red Sox have had a difficult schedule early on this season.
The Red Sox still have found ways to win games and should start to get pieces back soon. One player who has been making progress and could be back shortly is starter Nick Pivetta, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"(Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said Nick Pivetta 'bounced back well' Sunday after throwing a sim game Saturday," Smith said. "Likely will make one rehab start.
"He feels great," Cora said as transcribed by Smith. "So now we just map it out. From my end, I would like him to go down there and make a start if it’s three or four innings and then come back. But he’ll let us know how he feels. But definitely going down there, it makes sense. So I don’t know when this week that happens but I’m happy that he’s feeling great and looking forward to having him back.”
It sounds like Pivetta could be one minor league outing away from returning to the Red Sox's rotation and they certainly could use him. He was stellar before going down with an injury and had a 0.82 ERA in his first two starts of the season.
Hopefully, he doesn't suffer any setbacks in the minor leagues and can be back in the majors in the next week or so.
