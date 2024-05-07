Speedy Red Sox Outfielder Joins Elite Company After Recent Hot Stretch
The Boston Red Sox have had a surprising start to the season and one of the club's young players certainly has been a bright spot.
Boston currently is in third place in the American League East with a 19-16 record and if the club can keep up this level of play, certainly could compete for a playoff spot later in the season. A lot of the Red Sox's success can be attributed to the starting rotation, but Boston also had been getting stellar play elsewhere.
One player who has been impressive to start the season is young outfielder Jarren Duran. He was great for Boston last season in his first large opportunity and has continued his success into the 2024 campaign.
Duran has appeared in 35 games for Boston and has hit one home run, seven doubles, five triples, driven in 15 runs, stolen nine bases, and has slashed .262/.337/.400.
The speedy outfielder even became the first Red Sox player to hit five triples or more in the team's first 35 games of a season since Ellis Burks in 1989, according to SoxNotes' J.P. Long.
"Jarren Duran is the first Red Sox player to record as many as five triples in the team’s first 35 games of a season since Ellis Burks in 1989," Long said.
Duran has been great offensively and is leading the league in triples at the moment. He also has been solid defensively out in center field.
Boston had low expectations entering the 2024 season and has outperformed them so far with Duran being one reason why.
