Reds Get Bad News About Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Infielder Expected to Miss Significant Time
CINCINNATI — The Reds placed Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday due to a right wrist fracture (right ulnar styloid fracture).
The 24-year-old is going to miss four-to-six weeks according to Reds manager David Bell. The team discovered a new fracture in Encarnacion-Strand's right hand/wrist according to Bell.
Encarnacion-Strand posted a .190 batting average in 116 at-bats this season. He has two home runs and 35 strikeouts. He was hit by a pitch against the Rangers and missed time, but they didn't put him on the injured list.
Now he's on the injured list and could be out until late June.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast