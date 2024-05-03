Inside The Reds

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

The numbers speak for themselves.

James Rapien

Apr 30, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to
Apr 30, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds open a three game series with the Orioles on Friday at Great American Ballpark.

They're hoping Elly De La Cruz maintains his MVP-like pace. Cincinnati is currently 16-15 on the season. The 22-year-old star is a big reason why there's optimism within the organization about their chances of making a playoff run.

De La Cruz's stellar start has gotten plenty of national attention. ESPN's Buster Olney noted De La Cruz's current pace: 42 home runs, 157 hits, 141 runs and 89 walks. De La Cruz currently has a .280/.389/.579 slash line.

The future is bright for the Reds' young star, but that future could quickly become the present if he continues to post MVP-like numbers.

Check out Olney's tweet below:

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 