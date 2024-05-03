Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
CINCINNATI — The Reds open a three game series with the Orioles on Friday at Great American Ballpark.
They're hoping Elly De La Cruz maintains his MVP-like pace. Cincinnati is currently 16-15 on the season. The 22-year-old star is a big reason why there's optimism within the organization about their chances of making a playoff run.
De La Cruz's stellar start has gotten plenty of national attention. ESPN's Buster Olney noted De La Cruz's current pace: 42 home runs, 157 hits, 141 runs and 89 walks. De La Cruz currently has a .280/.389/.579 slash line.
The future is bright for the Reds' young star, but that future could quickly become the present if he continues to post MVP-like numbers.
Check out Olney's tweet below:
