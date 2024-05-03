Inside The Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Got Start for Cincinnati Reds

Greene is quietly off to the best start of his career.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21)
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds best start since 2013 can be greatly attributed to the pitching staff. One of the players at the forefront of their renaissance is Hunter Greene.

You may not believe it, but Greene is off to the best start of his career. Sure, you can point to his ERA being lower in his first six starts last year, but everything else around that is better this season. He has a lower batting average against, lower on-base against, lower slugging against, and a lower walk rate.

Perhaps the key stat for Greene is that he is averaging more innings pitched in these first six starts than he has in his previous seasons. Most Reds fans would say that Greene needs to pitch deeper into ballgames, and he is.

Greene will look to build off his last start. According to the statistic Game Score, which was developed by Bill James and attempts to assign one number to the total performance of a pitcher in a given game, he had one of the four best starts of his career against the Rangers.

Analysis paralysis may zap your enjoyment of Greene’s pitching, but he is doing well so far this year.

Published
