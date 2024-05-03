Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds Lineup
The Cincinnati Reds are off to their best start since 2013 and Spencer Steer is a big reason as to why.
Steer has begun the season much like he played all of 2023. He has an OPS of .814, so far, which is close to the .820 he ended 2023 with. Steer leads the team with 22 RBI and eight doubles. He has been a constant force for the middle of a Reds lineup that has been (at best) inconsistent this season.
Steer is on a four-game hitting streak going into Friday night's matchup with the Orioles. It is a welcome change from a stretch of seven games where he went 1-for-24. He should continue to be a stabilizing force in the middle of the Reds lineup.
