Inside The Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds Lineup

Steer has shown consistent production throughout the first month of the season.

Jeff Carr

May 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) is
May 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) is / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds are off to their best start since 2013 and Spencer Steer is a big reason as to why.

Steer has begun the season much like he played all of 2023. He has an OPS of .814, so far, which is close to the .820 he ended 2023 with. Steer leads the team with 22 RBI and eight doubles. He has been a constant force for the middle of a Reds lineup that has been (at best) inconsistent this season.

Steer is on a four-game hitting streak going into Friday night's matchup with the Orioles. It is a welcome change from a stretch of seven games where he went 1-for-24. He should continue to be a stabilizing force in the middle of the Reds lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 