Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
CINCINNATI — The Reds placed Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is dealing with a right wrist fracture (right ulnar styloid fracture).
Encarnacion-Strand has posted a .190 batting average in 116 at-bats this season. He has two home runs and 35 strikeouts. Hopefully he gets the rest he needs and can heal, because the Reds are already dealing with their fair share of injuries.
The Reds also signed veteran Mike Ford to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Ford takes Encarnacion-Strand's place on the roster.
