Cincinnati Reds' Depth May Take Hit After Veteran Opts Out of Contract
Mike Ford has opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
Ford had the ability to opt out of his contract if he were in the minor leagues and not at the major league level. The Reds now have a few days to decide whether they will add him to the big league roster or grant him his release.
This comes at an interesting time as the Reds have been playing shorthanded. Christian Encarnación-Strand, and Tyler Stephenson have both been dealing with hand injuries. Both guys were hit by pitches in the Texas Rangers series.
Ford, albeit a left-handed hitter, has decent splits against right handed pitching and could be an interesting bench addition if the Reds want to promote him to the big league club.
They would need to make a corresponding move, such as placing Encarnación-Strand or Stephenson on the injured list.
