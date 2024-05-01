Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Depth May Take Hit After Veteran Opts Out of Contract

Mike Ford has been hitting well in Triple-A Louisville

Jeff Carr

Sep 26, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mike Ford (20) runs
Sep 26, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mike Ford (20) runs / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Mike Ford has opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Ford had the ability to opt out of his contract if he were in the minor leagues and not at the major league level. The Reds now have a few days to decide whether they will add him to the big league roster or grant him his release. 

This comes at an interesting time as the Reds have been playing shorthanded. Christian Encarnación-Strand, and Tyler Stephenson have both been dealing with hand injuries. Both guys were hit by pitches in the Texas Rangers series. 

Ford, albeit a left-handed hitter, has decent splits against right handed pitching and could be an interesting bench addition if the Reds want to promote him to the big league club.

They would need to make a corresponding move, such as placing Encarnación-Strand or Stephenson on the injured list.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 