Three Reds Prospects Make Preseason Top 100 List

Three Cincinnati Reds prospects made Keith Law's Top 100 Prospects list.

Sal Stewart - No. 19

"Stewart hit at every level he played in the minors, never posting an OBP below .377 at any stop, and capping his rise with 10 homers in 38 games in Triple A before his call-up to the majors in September," Law wrote. "He can flat-out hit, making frequent hard contact all the way through the minors, with a Barrel rate of 21 percent in Triple A in a small sample, peaking at 113.7 mph there, and even in a not-so-hot MLB debut he still barreled up 17 percent of the balls he put in play and topped out at 112.6 EV."

With the recent trade of Gavin Lux, Stewart should be in the lineup just about every day and the Reds are expecting big things out of the rookie. He's down 26 pounds this offseason and he hasn't been shy about saying his goal is to win the National League Rookie of the Year award.

Tyson Lewis - No. 68

"Lewis is a plus runner with a strong swing that has a lot of natural loft to it, making a ton of hard contact when he put the ball in play in the Florida State League, with a 50 percent hard-hit rate and an average exit velocity of 92 mph, peaking at 112," Law wrote. "He did swing and miss quite a bit, however, striking out 35 percent of the time in Low A, with whiff and chase rates over 40 percent, none of which is sustainable for the long term."

Lewis is an exciting prospect for the Reds and had the hardest hit ball by anyone in the Reds organization in the Statcast era in his debut with the ACL Reds at 119.4 mph. However, as Law said, he needs to cut down on his swing and misses as he progresses through the organization.

Alfredo Duno - No. 80

"He hits the ball extremely hard, averaging 91.2 mph and peaking at 111.3, with a hard-hit rate of 48.6 percent that’s excellent for his age," Law continued.

Duno was named the organization's Minor League Hitter of the Year. The 20-year-old spent all of the 2026 season in Low-A Daytona, where he slashed .287/.430/.518 with 52 extra-base hits, including 18 home runs. Duno isn't afraid to draw a walk and constantly finds ways to get on base. He's got a bright future ahead of him.

You can see The Athletic's full list here as well as their full write ups of each prospect.

