Rangers $25 Million World Series Champion Named Candidate To Boost Royals' Rotation
After trading a starting pitcher, the Kansas City Royals are suddenly back in the free-agent market.
On Friday, the Royals added a much-needed potential leadoff hitter in former Cincinnati Reds Rookie of the Year Jonathan India. But they had to give up righty Brady Singer, who threw over 150 innings in each of the last three seasons, to do it.
The Royals still have some depth options beyond rotation locks Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha. Kris Bubic and Alec Marsh have starting experience in Kansas City, while former 21-game winner Kyle Wright is a wild card returning from injury after nearly two seasons off.
With so much uncertainty, it would make sense for the Royals to snag at least one more veteran depth option. Max Rieper of Royals Review recently named former Texas Rangers World Series champion Andrew Heaney as a candidate to fill that role.
"This free agent class is deeper in starting pitching than perhaps any other position, so the Royals can also look externally to add depth," Rieper said.
"Bringing back Michael Lorenzen makes a lot of sense, as the cost shouldn’t be prohibitively high and he offers flexibility as a starter who can also pitch out of the pen. That kind of flexibility is likely what the Royals are looking for. (One pitcher) who could fit that bill (is) Andrew Heaney."
Heaney, 33, is coming off a season where he posted a 5-14 record and 4.28 ERA in 31 starts. He averaged over a strikeout an inning in his two-year Rangers career and also pitched well out of the bullpen for Texas in the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Heaney most recently signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Rangers, but it seems likely a one-year deal would get him to Kansas City this time around. If he pitches to the best of his capabilities, he could prove a bargain for a Royals team that just needs options.
