Padres $48 Million Fan-Favorite Named Royals' Top Target By MLB Insider
The Kansas City Royals may have a new leadoff hitter, but they still need more offense.
On Friday, the Royals acquired second baseman Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds, presumably to bat in front of superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at the top of the order in 2025. Outfielder Joey Wiemer was included in the deal as well, while right-handed pitcher Brady Singer went to Cincinnati in return.
Unfortunately, having two lineup spots solved doesn't mean the entire lineup is fixed. Second base was one obvious hole for the Royals heading into 2025, but the outfield has now become the much more pressing matter.
Fortunately, one MLB insider has a solution. And it's one that would break the hearts of every loyal San Diego Padres fan.
MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand recently named Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar, a first-time All-Star in 2024 and one of the emotional leaders for San Diego, as a fit for the Royals in free agency.
"Kansas City made some impactful signings last winter (Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, in particular) that helped the Royals return to the postseason for the first time since their 2015 World Series title run," Feinsand said.
"But the outfield lacked production, ranking 14th in the AL in home runs and 13th in OPS as a unit. Profar is coming off a career year after helping pace a 93-win Padres team."
Profar, 31, was fantastic in 2024, and if he can repeat his .839 OPS, any team would gladly take him. But the 11-year veteran has also only ever been good in a Padres uniform, posting 8.3 bWAR as a member of the Padres over five seasons, and 0.2 bWAR in close to the same time everywhere else.
If the Royals choose to sign Profar, it would be a high-risk, high-reward move that few could blame them for making in the moment. But as we know, hindsight rarely takes the time to pause and consider the original circumstances.
