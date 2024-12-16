Inside The Royals

Royals Predicted To Land Intriguing $3 Million Ex-Mariners Spark Plug In Free Agency

Would this signing improve Kansas City's roster?

Jackson Roberts

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners batting helmet and logo during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners batting helmet and logo during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Who will the Kansas City Royals pursue in free agency, if anyone?

The price tags in free agency during this Major League Baseball season have been sky-high, and that's left the Royals, a fairly low-budget team, out of the party. They did get a jump on the rest of the league by re-signing Michael Wacha to a relatively team-friendly contract in November, but they've been quiet ever since.

The Royals still have a lot of needs--outfielders, a third baseman, bullpen help, and any power hitter, regardless of position. They obviously can't address all of those in one signing, but dipping into the free agent pool rather than seeking all of their upgrades via trade would save them some hassle.

On Monday, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that the Royals would sign former Seattle Mariners utility infielder Josh Rojas, who was non-tendered by Seattle earlier in the offseason, to add some depth to their lineup in 2025.

"The Royals need a power bat, but Anne Rogers of MLB.com is likely right that they're better off looking for one on the trade market," Rymer said. "However, the open market can help with their search for a lefty-hitting infielder who can play third base."

"That is Rojas in a nutshell, though he can also play second base and left field in a pinch. He should also come cheap, and that matters at a time when the Royals are already pushing their payroll past what they spent in 2024."

In 2024, Rojas got off to a hot start in April and May, but cooled down significantly throughout the summer. Still, he was worth 2.1 bWAR for the season, putting up a .641 OPS in 142 games while playing standout defense at third base.

Rojas was projected for a $3 million salary in arbitration before the Mariners let him go (via Spotrac), and that may be a reasonable price tag for him now as well. He would easily fit within any budget constraints the Royals have at the moment, whereas more expensive free agents might not.

