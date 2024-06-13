Royals Stun Yankees with Ninth-Inning Comeback, Win 4-3 on Garcia's Heroics
In a game filled with twists and turns, the Kansas City Royals secured a dramatic 4-3 walk-off victory over the New York Yankees, avoiding a series sweep and snapping their four-game losing streak.
In the fourth inning, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino delivered a crucial two-RBI double that gave the Royals a 2-0 lead.
However, the story of the game was Royals pitcher Alec Marsh — who delivered a masterful performance on the mound. Marsh threw six hitless innings, keeping the Yankees' potent lineup at bay and giving the Royals a chance to win. His command and composure were on full display as he mixed pitches well and kept hitters off balance.
In the top of the eighth inning, Marsh was replaced by John Schreiber after a stellar outing. Marsh's final line was 7.0 innings pitched, allowing just one hit, with seven strikeouts and two walks. However, Schreiber struggled, allowing two runs almost immediately, including a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo, and Angel Zerpa allowed a single to Juan Soto that scored Trent Grisham, giving the Yankees a 3-2 lead.
In typical Kansas City fashion, the Royals refused to go down without a fight. In the bottom of the ninth, Drew Waters and Kyle Isbel sparked a rally with back-to-back singles. Pinch-hitter MJ Melendez then hit into a force out, putting runners on the corners with two outs. That set the stage for Maikel Garcia, who delivered a clutch single to left field, scoring Melendez and Isbel and sending the Royals to victory.
The win was a much-needed boost for the Royals, who had been struggling of late. It was also a vindication of sorts for manager Matt Quatraro, who was ejected in the sixth inning after a heated argument with the umpire. Quatraro thought Anthony Volpe blocked the bag on a Bobby Witt Jr. steal attempt with one out. Witt Jr. was called out, and Quatraro was ejected for the first time all season.
The victory improved the Royals' record to 40-30, putting them 5.0 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central division.
