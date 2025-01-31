Detroit Tigers Bolster Starting Rotation in Proposed Padres Blockbuster
This offseason has been surprisingly quiet for the Detroit Tigers, which has led to some underwhelming takes on the moves they have made.
To this point, the only players who signed as free agents are second baseman Gleyber Torres and starting pitcher Alex Cobb. Both players agreed to one-year, $15 million deals and do address some needs.
A lineup lacking power will receive a boost from Torres, but his production has struggled to regain the All-Star form he had early in his career.
In need of bodies in the starting rotation, and not having the means to go to the top of an expensive market, Cobb is a risky addition given the fact that he made only three starts in 2024. But, when he was able to get on the mound, he was productive.
However, the Tigers may not be done making moves.
They have been connected, to varying levels to two of the best free agents remaining on the market — third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitching Jack Flaherty.
Both would present major upgrades for the team at their respective spots and greatly improve how people view their offseason haul.
While the front office works diligently on the free agent market, Detroit could also find some value in the trade market to bolster its starting rotation.
They should not stop at adding only Cobb, as his injury concerns are a major red flag for a team that dealt with a ton of injuries to their pitching staff in 2024. That is partly what makes them a good trade partner for the San Diego Padres.
The National League West contenders have been rumored to be shopping some of their elite pitching. Dylan Cease has been mentioned prominently, but now Michael King has joined the rumor mill as well.
Over at Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter has proposed a blockbuster deal that will land King in the Motor City.
Heading to San Diego in the deal would be first baseman Spencer Torkelson, catcher/first baseman Josue Briceno and starting pitcher Ty Madden.
This would be a huge acquisition for the Tigers, as they would acquire a legitimate No. 2 option behind reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
It would take pressure off of rookie Jackson Jobe and third-year righty Reese Olson to fill that void right away, allowing them to grow into prominent roles.
Detroit has removed Torkelson from their starting lineup, as Colt Keith is moving to first base after the acquisition of Torres.
Briceno is a rising prospect after exploding on the scene at the Arizona Fall League, but there is already another top-flight catcher in the system; Thayron Liranzo, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Jack Flaherty deadline deal.
Madden made his Major League debut in 2024 and has some upside. But, it will require some talent to land a player of King’s caliber and he is a necessary addition to make this deal realistic.