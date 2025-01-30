Detroit Tigers 'Likeliest Landing Spot' for Recent World Series Champion
The Detroit Tigers are getting prepared for Spring Training in a few weeks and expectations are high for the franchise.
Last year, it appeared like it was going to be another losing season for the Tigers. At the trade deadline, they moved some upcoming free agents to recoup young talent and appeared to be waving the white flag on the season.
However, Detroit on the field might have had a much different mindset than the front office. They went on a ridiculous run to make the postseason, snapping a lengthy drought.
They continued their success in October by eliminating the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round and fell just one win short of making the ALCS.
With expectations heading into 2025 vastly different than they have been in a long time, this offseason has been a bit of a disappointment for the organization in terms of upgrades.
So far, they have signed Gleyber Torres, and Alex Cobb, and are reportedly going to be bringing in relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle as well. While all of those moves are fine, they likely weren't the splash or the significant upgrade that people were hoping for.
However, with some talented players still available in free agency, Detroit might not be done adding this offseason.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the most likely landing spot for former Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. He highlighted that while Alex Bregman might be the preferred choice, Detroit is also a likely landing spot for the right-hander.
“A reunion with the Tigers might also be in the cards, though it seems like they've been far more focused on Alex Bregman from the outset," he wrote.
After signing with Detroit last winter, Flaherty was able to have the bounce-back year that he was hoping for. The right-hander totaled a 7-5 record and a 2.95 ERA with the Tigers before he was one of the players traded at the deadline.
He ended up continuing to pitch well for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was a key part of their starting rotation on the World Series run.
As a free agent, he is certainly the best pitcher left on the market and could be the front-end starter that Detroit needs to pair with Tarik Skubal.
While hindsight is 20/20, the Tigers might have been able to beat the Cleveland Guardians if they had Flaherty last year in the postseason.
Even though they can't go back and change that, they can provide themselves with the best opportunity to try and replicate their success of 2025. In order to do that, adding a front-end starter like Flaherty is a need.