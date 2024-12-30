Could Detroit Tigers Turn Spencer Torkelson Into a New Starter Pitcher?
The Detroit Tigers created some good vibes in signing second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million deal.
The Tigers made it clear that Torres would play at second base next season, but that created a problem for Colt Keith, their rookie from last season that played second base.
No problem. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said the Tigers would move Keith to first base.
But that creates a problem for Spencer Torkelson.
Torkelson was the Tigers’ primary first baseman a year ago and slashed .219/.295/.374/.669 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI in 92 games, in part due to injuries.
But, in 2023 he had a breakthrough at the plate, as he slashed .233/.313/.446/.758 with 31 home runs and 94 RBI.
He’s not out of a job. Harris said Torkelson will get to compete for time at first base and at designated hitter, and his 2023 numbers would make a great full-time DH.
But Torkelson is a potential trade chip now and Detroit could use some pitching.
Enter Luis Castillo.
The Seattle Mariners pitcher is believed to be a moveable asset this offseason, as the Mariners need some help in the infield, most notably at the corner — where Torkelson would be a nice fit.
MLB Trade Rumors recently put together an analysis of potential landing spots for Castillo and the site listed the Tigers as a “longer shot.”
Castillo would make a great complement to AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. He may have a losing record for his career (73-76), but he has a solid 3.56 ERA and he strikes out nearly 10 hitters per nine innings. He also has three All-Star appearances.
He won’t be cheap, either. He is cost-controlled through the 2027 season with a salary of a little more than $24 million per year. He comes with a vesting option in 2028 through $25 million before he becomes a free agent in 2029.
And, Castillo has a no-trade clause. So, he would have to want to come to Detroit before a trade could be made.
But, to get a pitcher that could be give the rotation a significant boost the Tigers might have to send Torkelson out west — and get Castillo to approve.