Tigers Baseball Report

Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Ready To Join Tarik Skubal Atop Major League Rotation

The Detroit Tigers have a star prospect capable of being a top-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Kenneth Teape

Oct 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) pitches in the in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park.
Oct 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) pitches in the in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers have arguably the best starting pitcher in baseball, reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

He was dominant throughout the 2024 campaign, winning the triple crown as he led the league in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (228). The wins and strikeouts both led the MLB, as he also led the sport in WAR (6.3).

Along with his ERA, Skubal also led the AL in winning percentage (.818), ERA+ (170) and FIP (2.49). He was an All-Star for the first time and finished seventh in the MVP voting as well.

The Tigers have the hard part of the pitching equation figured out, as they have a bonafide ace anchoring the rotation.

Despite that, coming into the offseason, adding more pitching to the roster was arguably their No. 1 priority.

Depth behind Skubal was thin, as manager A.J. Hinch used “pitching chaos” for most of their unprecedented hot second half. He hit all the right buttons when it came to eating innings on days his ace didn’t take the mound, using openers, bulk inning pitchers and full bullpen games.

Injuries certainly played a part as Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Matt Manning were all on the injured list. Jack Flaherty was traded at the deadline as well, leaving rookie Keider Montero as the only other starter Hinch relied on.

That will change in 2025, hopefully, with better health and the addition of veteran Alex Cobb.

But, the player who fans and baseball analysts are most excited about is their top prospect, Jackson Jobe.

He made his MLB debut on Sept. 25, 2024 and made the team’s playoff roster as well.

It was a short debut, but he made enough of an impression that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him the most MLB-ready prospect Detroit has entering the 2025 campaign.

“Shortstop Trey Sweeney and third baseman Jace Jung could start on the left side of the infield for the Tigers on Opening Day, but they were both a bit overmatched at the plate in their first MLB action last year and would arguably benefit from more time at Triple-A. On the other hand, Jobe showcased electric stuff in his brief time in the majors, and he could join Tarik Skubal atop the rotation in 2025.”

Only 22 years old, Jobe and Skubal could be leading this rotation as a dominant 1-2 punch for years to come. Teams are thrilled if they have one ace to lead the pitching staff; the Tigers could potentially have two.

He is currently the No. 5 ranked prospect in the sport, possessing immense upside. His presence on the roster could very well be why Detroit didn’t go all-in on adding a pitcher at the top of what was a very expensive free-agent market.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News