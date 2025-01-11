Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Ready To Join Tarik Skubal Atop Major League Rotation
The Detroit Tigers have arguably the best starting pitcher in baseball, reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
He was dominant throughout the 2024 campaign, winning the triple crown as he led the league in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (228). The wins and strikeouts both led the MLB, as he also led the sport in WAR (6.3).
Along with his ERA, Skubal also led the AL in winning percentage (.818), ERA+ (170) and FIP (2.49). He was an All-Star for the first time and finished seventh in the MVP voting as well.
The Tigers have the hard part of the pitching equation figured out, as they have a bonafide ace anchoring the rotation.
Despite that, coming into the offseason, adding more pitching to the roster was arguably their No. 1 priority.
Depth behind Skubal was thin, as manager A.J. Hinch used “pitching chaos” for most of their unprecedented hot second half. He hit all the right buttons when it came to eating innings on days his ace didn’t take the mound, using openers, bulk inning pitchers and full bullpen games.
Injuries certainly played a part as Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Matt Manning were all on the injured list. Jack Flaherty was traded at the deadline as well, leaving rookie Keider Montero as the only other starter Hinch relied on.
That will change in 2025, hopefully, with better health and the addition of veteran Alex Cobb.
But, the player who fans and baseball analysts are most excited about is their top prospect, Jackson Jobe.
He made his MLB debut on Sept. 25, 2024 and made the team’s playoff roster as well.
It was a short debut, but he made enough of an impression that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him the most MLB-ready prospect Detroit has entering the 2025 campaign.
“Shortstop Trey Sweeney and third baseman Jace Jung could start on the left side of the infield for the Tigers on Opening Day, but they were both a bit overmatched at the plate in their first MLB action last year and would arguably benefit from more time at Triple-A. On the other hand, Jobe showcased electric stuff in his brief time in the majors, and he could join Tarik Skubal atop the rotation in 2025.”
Only 22 years old, Jobe and Skubal could be leading this rotation as a dominant 1-2 punch for years to come. Teams are thrilled if they have one ace to lead the pitching staff; the Tigers could potentially have two.
He is currently the No. 5 ranked prospect in the sport, possessing immense upside. His presence on the roster could very well be why Detroit didn’t go all-in on adding a pitcher at the top of what was a very expensive free-agent market.