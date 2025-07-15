Respected Draft Analyst Comes Away Disappointed in Tigers Day 1 Haul of MLB Draft
Under their president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers have done an excellent job of landing impact talent early in the draft.
In his first two years on the job, the team came away with center fielder Max Clark, shortstop Kevin McGonigle and shortstop Bryce Rainer.
All three are already firmly inside the top 100 prospects rankings in baseball, with Clark and McGonigle having a legitimate chance at being the No. 1 overall ranked prospect next year.
When it comes to the MLB draft, Harris will be given the benefit of the doubt with his track record, doing a wonderful job pinpointing the correct prep stars to target and watching them blossom early in their careers.
However, their Day 1 haul in the 2025 MLB draft isn’t receiving as many positive reviews in rapid reactions and first glances.
Despite a long-term need for pitching, the Tigers stuck with the strategy they have gone with under Harris, targeting high school stars.
Alas, the duo they selected this year doesn’t seem to have as strong of a floor or as much upside as the other trio.
“Their first-rounder, Jordan Yost, has no power and at best is a leadoff-type with speed and maybe a higher average/OBP because he makes a lot of contact. Catcher Michael Oliveto is an intriguing upside play, with power potential and the physical tools to stay back there, but he was more of a fourth-round talent for me because he just has a long way to go and because high school catchers have such a high attrition rate,” wrote Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required), highlighting Detroit as one of his least favorite classes thus far.
Yost was selected No. 24 overall out of Walter L. Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida. Using a first-round pick on a player lacking impact upside is certainly going to raise some eyebrows.
Even if he reaches his full potential, his lack of power is going to hold him back throughout his professional career.
Oliveto, while Law does like him as a prospect, was one of the biggest reaches on Day 1.
He was the No. 219-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline and with two other star catching prospects already in the organization with Josue Briceno and Thayron Liranzo, the Hauppauge High School product has his work cut out for him.
Their second-round pick also left the former MLB executive scratching his head because of limited upside.
“Second-rounder Malachi Witherspoon has a great arm and is an excellent athlete like his brother, Kyson, but he’s a pure reliever and I wouldn’t go that route in the second round,” Law added.
Detroit could ultimately get the last laugh, with their scouting and development teams doing wonders in recent years.
But at first glance, this is a draft class that leaves a lot to be desired.
