Tigers 'Casting Wide Net' in Search of Additional Pitching Help, Per Insider

The Detroit Tigers are reportedly not satisfied with where their pitching staff is at despite some serious moves already in free agency.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris has largely rebuilt the bullpen with some big swings including keeping Kyle Finnegan in the fold and signing Kenley Jansen to essentially rebuild the bullpen.

The signing of Drew Anderson presents an opportunity for the rotation as well while several minor league deals could wind up being high value as well. Despite the flurry of arms being added already though, the Tigers may not be done yet.

During a recent episode of the Tiger Territory podcast, Detroit insider Cody Stavehagen of The Athletic revealed his belief that not only is the team not done adding, but they may also be getting creative with the pitchers they're pursuing.

Tigers Looking Around for More Pitching Help

"I can tell you the Tigers are casting a pretty wide net for pitching."



"I can tell you the Tigers are casting a pretty wide net for pitching," Stavenhagen said. "I think they've contacted some other guys out there and I'm also not sure there's this huge sense that they feel like something is gonna get done with a free agent on a Major League deal before spring training. This is more of a canvassing than being dead set on bringing in Chris Bassitt.

"We'll see what this ends up looking like. I think that just the interesting thing in general is that they are still interested in bringing in another starting pitcher."

In reference to Bassitt specifically, Detroit was connected to both he and Lucas Giolito as they continue to navigate the offseason and go hunting for a bargain to add to their depth, however this may depend on the outcome of the Tarik Skubal arbitration case as to their payroll.

Whether it's one of the two or someone else though, there are still some names out there who could fill a Major League roll. It seems Harris is more concerned with depth more so than anything.

Tigers Should Continue to Add Pitching Depth

Stavenhagen seemed to make sure to point out his lack of belief that a big league contract will certainly be signed before the spring, however it's not as if there is a lack of precedence to do that. Last year, Jack Flaherty did not sign his deal with Detroit until into February, so the Tigers are not afraid to swoop in late on someone.

The moves they have already made prevent the level of desperation they had this time a year ago, however it was also pointed out that the team had to use 15 different starting pitchers last year due to injury.

Pitchers getting injured is an unavoidable reality unfortunately, and the truth is that teams simply can never have too much. It may very well be Detroit making a relatively underwhelming minor league signing, but fans can expect another arm to be added.

At this point, it seems like more of a when than an if in terms of the Tigers bringing in additional pitching help before spring training begins.

