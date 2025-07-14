Tigers Select Jordan Yost With No. 24 Overall Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers, who are flying high as an organization with the best record in MLB and a loaded farm system, selected high school shortstop Jordan Yost with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft.
Yost, who graduated from Sickles High School in Tampa, posted a .412 batting average in his senior campaign with the Gryphons to go with four home runs, 26 runs batted in and 28 stolen bases as the team finished the year with a 25-11 record.
A left-handed hitter that stands at 5'1", Yost received a 55 grade for his hit tool and 60 grade for his run tool, according to his MLB.com scouting report.
"Yost has plus speed and uses his excellent baseball IQ to maximize it on the basepaths and defensively," his scouting report reads. "He plays shortstop without flash, but gets good reads, his hands work well and he has enough arm to stick there."
With the pick, the Tigers add another high-level prospect to a pool that currently ranks as the top farm system in the sport, according to MLB Pipeline.
The team's current top five prospects, according to the outlet, are all position players— shortstop Kevin McGonigle, outfielder Max Clark, shortstop Bryce Rainer, first baseman Josue Briceño, and catcher Thayron Liranzo.
The Tigers and Yost's camp will now get to work on coming to terms on a signing bonus agreement that will officially finalize his turn to the professional game. The slot value for the 24th overall pick checks in at $3,726,300.
Yost is committed to play at the University of Florida.
