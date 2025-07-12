Watch: Tigers Top Prospects Showcase Dominant Traits in All-Star Futures Game
The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game is underway in Atlanta, Ga., and the Detroit Tigers are well-represented.
Top prospect trio Max Clark, Josue Briceno and Kevin McGonigle each started for the AL squad, and it didn't take long for them to show why the future remains so bright for the Tigers.
More News: Tigers Add To Talented Prep Hitter Pipeline in New MLB Mock Draft
Clark was the first player to take an at-bat in the game and showcased everything he was good at by working a seven-pitch walk and then quickly stealing a base.
Even more impressive, he did it on an 0-0 count without the pitcher even throwing the pitch. He survived the pickoff attempt by being halfway to second before the pitcher even turned around.
The 20-year-old has drawn 65 walks with just 58 strikeouts in 71 games.
He hasn't been as aggressive on the base paths with 12 stolen bases, but the speed and skill is clearly still there.
More News: Will Past Weakness Come Back To Haunt Tigers This Year?
His speed was also shown off in his next at-bat, when he beat out an infield single on a soft grounder up the middle.
Clark wasn't the only Tigers prospect to flash his talent, though, as Briceno picked up one of the best hits of the day.
More News: Tigers Trade Proposal Brings Red Sox Star Third Baseman to Detroit
The 20-year-old rocketed a 93 mph pitch off the wall in deep right center field for a standup triple. He's not known for his speed, but it was fairly effortless for him to get the third.
Briceno could end up as a star at either catcher or first base at the next level, as he pretty much rotates between the two in the minors.
The broadcast suggested Detroit moves him to first base to prevent injuries from popping up, which is something that could be coming later in his career.
The Futures Game is still ongoing at the time of writing, so while Clark and Briceno flashed their skill set, McGonigle will look to add a play of his own to the highlight reel.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.