Tigers Choose Michael Oliveto With Pick No. 34 in 2025 MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers have a rather large plethora of infield prospects in their farm system at this moment, and they will continue to add to it during the 2025 MLB draft.
After selecting shortstop Jordan Yost at pick No. 24, they continued their first round by choosing catcher Michael Oliveto at pick No. 34.
Oliveto, an 18-year-old Hauppauge High School product out of New York, is committed to Yale. He has the talent to back a high selection, and there's a chance he turns down the Ivy League school after being taken by the Tigers.
While he came in ranked as the No. 219 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, he has quite a bit of room to grow and has displayed some promising flashes of talent throughout his high school career.
Scouts believe his biggest tool is his power, which has slowly developed over the past few years as he continues to find his stride.
At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, he has plenty of frame to grow into. He has been a rapid riser among prospects due to his recent performance, especially in the WWBA World Championship.
He joins multiple other highly ranked catchers in the Tigers' farm system, including No. 4 prospect Josue Briceño, No. 5 prospect Thayron Liranzo and No. 14 prospect Enrique Jimenez.
Catcher is a position of immense strength for Detroit, and finding a long-term running mate alongside Dillon Dingler seems to be a priority.
The future of Oliveto is one that may or may not be behind the dish according to many scouts, so he could end up being someone the team looks to move elsewhere on the diamond or to designated hitter depending on how he pans out.
For now, though, he is a quality pick with high upside to build upon.
