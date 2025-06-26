'Vibes Are High' as Tigers Can Feel Good About Everything This Season
The Detroit Tigers are currently the best team in baseball.
They were the first squad to reach the 50-win plateau with their victory over the Athletics on Tuesday night. Now 50-30 on the year, they hold a commanding 9.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central, which is currently the largest lead in baseball.
Despite not being the No. 1 ranked team in this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings over at The Athletic (subscription required), they were placed at No. 3, the Tigers received the most positive blurb for this week’s theme.
This edition’s theme was what each team can feel good about nearing the midway point of the season.
For Detroit, it is quite literally everything.
“Yes, the pitching is on thin ice, but with a rather comfortable lead in the AL Central, and the All-Star break on the horizon, the team has a little bit of wiggle room. The vibes are high,” wrote Johnny Flores Jr.
Star pitching prospect Jackson Jobe going down with an injury and needing Tommy John surgery is certainly unfortunate. Casey Mize and Reese Olson have both spent time on the injured list and the bullpen has been leaking a little bit of oil in June.
But overall, this is a team that has no glaring holes and plenty of breakout performances to be very excited about not only their World Series chances in 2025, but their future outlook as well.
Ace Tarik Skubal is making a strong case to be the AL Cy Young Award winner for the second straight year.
Left fielder Riley Greene, despite leading the AL with 99 strikeouts, has a .291/.345/.530 slash line with 17 home runs, 20 doubles and 59 RBI to go along with stellar glove work in the field.
Catcher Dillon Dingler has broken out as the team’s starter behind the plate and first baseman Spencer Torkelson is providing excellent power numbers.
Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez have come out of nowhere as everyday contributors to the lineup, sustaining their hot starts to the season now through multiple months.
Everything is clicking for a Tigers team that should be aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline, capitalizing on their success thus far this season.
