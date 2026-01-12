Tigers Report Encouraging Injury Updates on Gleyber Torres, Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers have been in the MLB spotlight recently due to the arbitration dispute with Tarik Skubal, as there is a $13 million gap between what the team and the player are seeking. While the Tigers aim to reach an agreement with Skubal rather than leave the decision to a third party, there is also other positive news that should excite Detroit fans.

Pitchers and catchers report to training camp Feb 12, with the rest of the roster joining them five days after for full-team workouts in Lakeland, Fla.

With baseball just around the corner, Detroit has received some positive updates regarding key players in the organization, some of whom will be ready to go when training begins.

Which Tigers Will Be Spring Training Ready?

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

MLB.com has provided updates on the status of the Tigers' injured players and their availability for spring training. Below is an overview of each player's recovery progress and whether fans should expect them at training camp.

RHP Jackson Jobe

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former first round pick for the Tigers, Jackson Jobe, made his MLB debut in 2024, but became a piece of the rotation in 2025. In 49 innings pitched, Jobe had a 4.22 ERA with 39 strikeouts to 29 walks. His season was cut short after having to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Spring Training Status: Jobe is expected to return to the Tigers in the second half of the 2026 season, ensuring that he recovers and regains strength from his right UCL reconstruction. Should Jobe's rehab go according to plan, he could be a big piece to the team if they're in the hunt for their third straight playoff appearance.

RHP Reese Olson

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated arms in the MLB, Reese Olson has been everything Detroit has wanted him to be since acquiring him from the Milwaukee Brewers for Daniel Norris back in 2021. In three seasons, Olson has a career ERA of 3.60 in 53 games started.

Spring Training Status: Olson is on track to be ready to play for the Tigers in spring training. Shut down last season due to a right shoulder strain, the recovery should place Olson in a good spot to continue his success in 2026 for Detroit. He started a return-to-play throwing progression the week of Dec. 9.

RHP Beau Brieske

Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Since 2022, Beau Brieske has emerged as a reliable bullpen piece for the Tigers. Prominently important on the franchise's run to the playoffs in 2024, finishing the season with a 3.59 ERA with 69 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.256, showcased Brieske's importance in the bullpen.

Spring Training Status: Brieske had a rough 2025, posting a 6.55 ERA in 22 innings. Shut down following a right forearm strain, Brieske is expected to make his return to the team in spring training, just giving Detroit more options in the bullpen.

RHP Ty Madden

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Taken in the first round back in the 2021 MLB Draft, Ty Madden is looking to find his footing in the MLB. Making his debut back in 2024, Madden pitched to a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings pitched. Still young, turning 26 in February, Madden looks to be an option who can contribute in 2026.

Spring Training Status: Madden was shut down with a right rotator cuff strain, but is expected to make his return to the Tigers at spring training. MLB.com reported Madden is completing a normal offseason strength and conditioning program after being cleared for full baseball activity.

2B Gleyber Torres

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will reunite with veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres for another season in 2026. Torres accepted the qualifying offer to stay in Detroit for another season, making $22.02 million for the upcoming season.

Spring Training Status: It was revealed that Torres had been playing with a sports hernia down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, which makes sense for his step back in production compared to the first half. After getting successful surgery, Torres is expected to make his return at spring training.

SS Bryce Rainer

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Tigers' No. 4 prospect and the 37th best prospect in the MLB, Bryce Rainer, has a ton of upside that the franchise can be excited about. Hopeful that he can shoot up the system like Kevin McGonigle has, Rainer could be in the MLB as soon as you know it.

Spring Training Status: Rainer suffered a dislocated right shoulder injury in June of 2025, which shut him down for the remainder of the minor league campaign. Before he was shut down, he hit .288 at the plate at the Single-A level. He is projected to return to the team at spring training, looking to impress the major league coaches.

More Tigers News