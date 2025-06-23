Tigers Can Put Finishing Touches on Roster by Upgrading This Position
There is a lot to like about how the Detroit Tigers have looked near the midway point of the 2025 MLB regular season.
They own the best record in baseball at 49-30 and have built a commanding 8.5-game lead in the American League Central over the second-place Cleveland Guardians.
The next-largest division lead is five games, held by the Houston Astros in the AL West.
The Tigers have been excelling in every facet this year, with almost all of their offseason additions providing excellent value on the field.
Their biggest needs in the winter were starting pitching depth and adding some pop to a lineup that was inconsistent when it came to run production.
Both areas have been addressed, and the team has gotten some incredible production.
Alas, even the best teams can stand to make upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline for the stretch run.
Detroit may not have a massively glaring need, but there are a few spots on the roster that can use some reinforcements.
The bullpen is in need of a reliever who can create some swing and misses, as their group allows the ball to be put in play a little too often. Their ERA has also been among the worst in the MLB in June.
But the relief staff as a whole has been solid this year.
Their most pressing need is in the lineup, specifically the left side of the infield.
Trey Sweeney has been arguably the least impactful shortstop offensively in baseball with an underwhelming .593 OPS. Third base has been a revolving door all season. Zach McKinstry has risen to the occasion with a career-best .778 OPS and 120 OPS+, but his greatest strength is his positional versatility.
Deploying him as the everyday third baseman takes that away.
With Parker Meadows back in the lineup and healthy, taking over in center field again, and Wenceel Perez returning from the injured list as well, Javier Baez can play more often at shortstop.
Baez has also played well at the hot corner and in center field, providing the team with even more versatility.
Acquiring an upgrade at the hot corner is an ideal outcome, but if the opportunity presents itself for the Tigers to land another shortstop, they shouldn’t pass up the chance of upgrading the roster.
The left side of their infield needs help and should be their No. 1 focus in the coming weeks ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
