Tigers Mentioned As Potential MLB Trade Deadline Suitor for Two Veteran Infielders
The Detroit Tigers have been among the best teams in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
Nearing the midway point of the campaign, they enter play on June 23 with the best record in the sport at 49-30.
They have opened a commanding 8.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central, which is currently the largest gap between first and second place in any division in baseball.
That goes to show just how well the team has been playing, even after going through a recent three-game losing streak and stretch where they lost five out of seven contests.
It is clear the Tigers are legitimate contenders this year, but even the best teams could use some reinforcements for the stretch run.
For Detroit, one of their focuses ahead of the MLB trade deadline will be finding an upgrade for the left side of their infield.
Trey Sweeney has not gotten the job done as the starting shortstop. Zach McKinstry has filled in admirably at third base, putting up career-best numbers at the plate, but his greatest strength is his positional versatility.
One player that could fit the bill for the Tigers is a reunion with Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who spent his rookie campaign in 2014 in Detroit before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds.
If the Diamondbacks fall out of the race, Suarez is going to be the hottest commodity on the trade market for positional players.
He currently leads the MLB with 67 RBI, producing a .251/.321/.569 slash line with 25 home runs and 15 doubles.
Suarez would be a massive upgrade at the hot corner, lengthening an already dangerous lineup and providing even more pop in the middle of the order.
Another option to keep an eye on is Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies.
“If this is the year the Colorado Rockies finally part with Ryan McMahon, he could also make sense for a Tigers team that appears to be a World Series contender in a wide-open AL,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
He has never had an OPS+ reach triple digits, with 100 being league average, but he would offer the team a little more flexibility on the roster with his ability to play the hot corner and second base.
While not as prolific of a power hitter as Suarez, McMahon does have a home run rate of 3.9%, which is above the league average and his highest number since 2021.
He has been hitting the ball hard and is drawing walks at a career-high rate, so a change of scenery could lead to his production starting to match his underlying metrics more closely.
