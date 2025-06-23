Former Tigers Fan Favorite Star Pitcher Back in Major Leagues With NL Team
A former Detroit Tigers superstar is back in the big leagues following a nasty downturn of his career over the last couple of years.
According to an announcement from the team, the Chicago Cubs have selected the minor league contract of former Tigers American League Rookie of the Year winner Michael Fulmer, giving the flamethrowing right-hander another shot in The Show.
Fulmer was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2022 in exchange for Sawyer Gipson-Long, and since then, he has bounced around several different organizations.
More News: Tigers Boss Says Casey Mize Not Injured Despite Being Pulled From Start
He actually wound up with the Cubs on a one-year deal in 2023 and had a decent season, but he missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a UCL injury after signing a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Finally making his Red Sox debut this season, he was designated for assignment following an ugly debut and ended up with Chicago on another minor league deal.
In 15 appearances with their Triple-A affiliate, Fulmer pitched to a 2.96 ERA and 1.233 WHIP.
More News: Former Tigers Standout Catcher Signs With Arizona Diamondbacks
He made 178 appearances during his Detroit career and posted an ERA of 3.90 with a 32-43 record, 488 strikeouts and 16 saves.
After his lone All-Star year in 2017 to follow up his breakout showing in 2016, Fulmer just was not the same and ultimately has not been able to find it again to this point.
Though it's not in a Tigers uniform, fans in Detroit are going to be paying very close attention as to whether Fulmer can stick around at the big league level once again.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.