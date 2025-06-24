Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Gives Cryptic Non-Answer on Contract Talks
The Detroit Tigers are currently enjoying their most successful season in a very long time, and it's all being led by their superstar ace pitcher Tarik Skubal.
Following up his unanimous American League Cy Young campaign in 2024 with a season in which he might be even better, Skubal is proving even further with each and every start that he is the best pitcher on the planet.
Of course, that is phenomenal for the 2025 Tigers, but it's making things tough for beyond 2026 when Skubal is set to hit free agency.
Understandably, even though he is still under team control in Detroit for the next year and a half, there has been a ton of discussions from fans and media as to whether he could sign an extension before then.
With the two sides by all accounts not very close to each other in terms of a number, Skubal put some fear into his fans recently by avoiding discussion of a possible deal.
"Listen, winning is where my focus is at," Skubal told The Detroit News (subscription required) over the weekend. "There’s been some comments made that are interesting. Not from me. But I’m going to be focused about winning and doing what I can do. And as an organization, that’s where the focus should be, too."
This part of the quote was not exactly earth shattering, but it was what Skubal said about his lack of desire to speak about the negotiations that has Tigers fans shaking in fear a bit.
"[It] doesn’t mean I don’t want to be here or that I’m against any extension," he said. "It doesn’t mean any of that. I just don’t want to talk about it. I’m very happy playing here. I like our coaching staff, I like our team. But there is a business side of the game that is much different than the playing side."
That "business side" is set to likely pay Skubal $40 million per season in a potentially record-breaking contract for a pitcher after the 2026 season in a price that is only going up every week.
Whether or not that agreement is to keep him in Detroit for the next decade remains to be seen, but assuming Skubal keeps performing like this, it's an inevitable reality.
Clearly, if the Tigers are willing to pay what other teams are, Skubal is going to remain in the Motor City for the next decade.
That willingness obviously has not been expressed in extension talks to this point though, and if it isn't soon, Skubal may be wearing another uniform two years from now.
