Twins minor league report: Edouard Julien, Walker Jenkins, a rare cycle
While the Twins are hoping to turn things around after a rough June, there's also been plenty of action behind the scenes with their minor league affiliates. Let's take a look around the organization and check in on a few recent storylines from the minors.
Julien heating up
Coming into this season, Edouard Julien was looking to shake off a rough 2024 with the Twins and rediscover the form that helped him have a very productive and promising rookie year in 2023. That did not happen. Julien hit just .198 with two homers and a .607 OPS to start the season, resulting in a demotion to Triple-A St. Paul in early May.
For a while, Julien's struggles continued at that level. On June 8, he was hitting just .200 with a .639 OPS for the Saints. But since then, he's found his groove. Over the last 19 games, Julien has hit .343 with five of his six home runs on the season, raising his batting average to .259 and his OPS to .822. Most recently, he lined a walkoff single for the Saints on Friday night.
If he continues to hit, Julien will put himself in position to potentially get another opportunity at the big-league level this season if injuries or other factors open the door. But there's no telling when that might be. Brooks Lee, Willi Castro, and Kody Clemens have played well as the Twins' primary second basemen over the last couple months, and Luke Keaschall — who is recovering from a fractured forearm — is also ahead of Julien on the organizational depth chart.
Nonetheless, it's encouraging to see the 26-year-old Julien heating up. The same can't be said for Jose Miranda, who has struggled all year since his demotion (.593 OPS).
Other hitters to keep in mind at Triple-A include Carson McCusker (16 home runs), Mickey Gasper (1.027 OPS), recently-promoted Aaron Sabato, and Austin Martin, who just returned from the IL. Unfortunately, Emmanuel Rodriguez has been sidelined for a month with another injury.
Jenkins hits first Double-A homer
Walker Jenkins, the Twins' top prospect and one of the top ten overall prospects in baseball, has hardly played this season due to a significant ankle injury. But he's healthy now and just blasted his first Double-A home run to the opposite field on Saturday.
In 12 games with Wichita this year, sandwiched around a lengthy injury absence, Jenkins has hit .273/.407/.409 with a homer and five stolen bases. The 20-year-old former No. 5 overall pick is immensely talented and could potentially hit his way into a Triple-A debut towards the end of this season.
Rosario hits for the cycle
In other Wichita Wind Surge news, Twins prospect Kala'i Rosario pulled off quite the feat last week when he hit for the cycle. In a blowout win on June 25, he capped a cycle and 6-RBI night with an eighth-inning triple. It was the first cycle by a Wichita player since 2022.
Rosario, a Hawai'i native who turns 23 this week, was the Twins' fifth-round pick in the COVID-shortened 2020 draft. The outfielder leads Wichita in total hits this year, batting .250 with eight home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a .787 OPS. He could find himself in St. Paul before long.
The Wind Surge lineup is pretty stacked with bats who could eventually reach the majors. In addition to Jenkins and Rosario, there's upcoming Futures Game participant Kaelen Culpepper, Gabriel Gonzalez (.938 OPS), and Kyler Fedko (17 home runs).