Twins infield prospect selected to play in 2025 All-Star Futures Game
Minnesota Twins infield prospect Kaelen Culpepper has been selected to play on the American League team in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta. He's the only Twins prospect on the team.
Culpepper was the Twins' first-round pick in last year's draft, going No. 21 overall out of Kansas State. After a hot start to this season with High-A Cedar Rapids, the 22-year-old shortstop was recently promoted to Double-A Wichita, where he's continued to produce over his first week and change.
After hitting .293 with nine homers, 15 steals, and an .864 OPS across 54 games with Cedar Rapids, Culpepper has hit .273 with a pair of homers and an .823 OPS in his first eight games with Wichita. He could potentially earn a promotion to Triple-A St. Paul by the end of the year.
MLB.com has Culpepper ranked as the Twins' No. 4 prospect behind the big three of Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Luke Keaschall. ESPN has him as the No. 7 prospect in the organization.
This year's futures game will take place on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Previous Twins to appear in the futures game in recent years include Keaschall (2024), David Festa (2023), and Matt Wallner (2022).