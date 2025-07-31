Carlos Correa Explains Why He Waived No-Trade Clause to Return to Astros
The Houston Astros are set for a reunion with longtime shortstop Carlos Correa after they agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Twins to bring him back ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
Correa is set to take over at third base in Houston to replace the injured Isaac Paredes, who will miss the rest of the season. The 30-year-old initially left the team after the 2021 season and spent the last four years in Minnesota, but will now to the place where his MLB career started.
Speaking with MLB.com, Correa explained why he opted to waive his no-trade clause for a homecoming with the Astros. He said that the current trajectory of the Twins, who don't figure to be contenders any time soon, wasn't a direction that aligned with what he wanted for his career, so the two sides agreed to find a trade.
"I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen," Correa said, via Brian McTaggart.
Correa played the first seven years of his career for the Astros, making two All-Star Games and winning the World Series in 2017. He's under contract through the 2028 season, making an average of $33.3 million per season, though the Twins are expected to take on some of his salary as part of the trade.
With the Astros making some big moves at the deadline, they brought back a franchise favorite in Correa, who made clear there was no other team he'd have been willing to be traded to.