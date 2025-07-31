Phillies Adding OF Harrison Bader in Trade With Twins
The Phillies are making moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Thursday evening.
Philadelphia is finalizing a trade to get Twins outfielder Harrison Bader, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Thursday afternoon. The Twins will receive outfield prospect Hendry Mendez and pitching prospect Geremy Villoria in return for Bader, The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported.
Bader will join his former Twins teammate closer Jhoan Duran, who was traded to the Phillies on Wednesday. The Twins received two of the Phillies' prospects in return for Duran.
The Phillies were in need of a strong outfielder either in left or center field, and Bader could be the answer to that issue. Philadelphia needs all the help they can get as the season gets closer to winding down. They sit in fifth place in the National League in a very tight race for the top with a 61-47 record.
This was Bader's first season in Minnesota. Through 96 games this season, Bader's averaging .258/.339/.439, which are his highest averages since 2021 when he was with the Cardinals. He's totaled 70 hits, 31 runs and 12 home runs this season.