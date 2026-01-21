Trevor Larnach is the Latest Player Who Won't Appear at TwinsFest

Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has been removed from the list of players scheduled to appear at TwinsFest this weekend, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman. He joins Joe Ryan in being taken off the list within the last week or so.

Trevor Larnach is also no longer on the list of players scheduled to make an appearance at TwinsFest.https://t.co/fwo7Dok5pD — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) January 19, 2026

TwinsFest is an annual event that kicks off this Friday night at Target Field with TwinsFest Live!, where guests can mingle and eat with players, coaches, and alumni. The following day, there's Signature Saturday, an all-day event where fans can get autographs and watch live interviews. There's also a Futures Clinic for kids ages 6-12 on Saturday. All the information can be found here.

There could be all kinds of reasons why Ryan and Larnach, who were on the initial guest list for the event, are no longer there. With that said, one pretty logical reason for Ryan could be that he's playing (along with Byron Buxton, who was never scheduled to attend TwinsFest) for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic (March 4-17). Another possible reason is that Ryan is a new father.

Larnarch doesn't have that same kind of obvious excuse, which raises questions. His absence could certainly signify nothing. But he remains a speculative trade candidate for the Twins before this offseason comes to an end, given his contract and the current construction of Minnesota's roster.

It was fairly surprising when the Twins tendered Larnach a contract via arbitration in late November. Not only he has been the definition of mediocre as a starting MLB corner outfielder in his career, he also feels redundant in an organization that has no shortage of lefty-hitting outfielders, both at the MLB level (Matt Wallner, Kody Clemens, Alan Roden, James Outman) and among their top prospects (Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Hendry Mendez).

The 20th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Larnach has appeared in 442 games and made over 1,600 plate appearances over the past five seasons. During that time, he's slashed .241/.323/.403 with 52 home runs. His OPS+ is 101, which means he's just barely better than league average. He's generated 3.2 WAR, per Baseball Reference, which understates that he's only slightly better than a replacement-level outfielder.

Trevor Larnach | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In 2026, Larnach is set to make just under $4.5 million. That's not a lot, but it's not an insignificant number for a team that looks set to have a payroll not too far north of $100 million. Thus, it would still make quite a bit of sense if the Twins looked to trade him — perhaps to a team that needs an outfield bat and is willing to part with a proven reliever. The Twins could also trade Larnach for a prospect and used the money saved to go out and sign a reliever.

The fact that Larnach is no longer set to appear at TwinsFest might not mean anything. But who knows? Maybe he's gotten word from the Twins that a trade is likely.

More Twins coverage