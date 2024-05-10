Ex-Yankees Top Prospect Finds Next Opportunity In Attempt To Make Comeback
One former New York Yankees top prospect seems to have found a new home as he's looking to make a comeback.
Former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier spent part of the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox but opted for free agency at the end of the season. He has been looking for his next opportunity and seems to have found it as he signed with the Charleston Dirty Birds, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Charleston Dirty Birds of the Atlantic League lost one former big leaguer yesterday when infielder Drew Ellis signed with the (Los Angeles Angels), but they quickly filled that roster spot with another, announcing the signing of outfielder Clint Frazier," Adams said. Now 29 years of age, Frazier was the No. 5 overall pick back in 2013 and spent the better part of a half-decade ranked among the sport’s top prospects. Cleveland shipped him to the Bronx as part of a deadline blockbuster netting star reliever Andrew Miller in 2016."
The Dirty Birds are an independent, Major League Baseball partner team that plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Frazier at one point was one of the Yankees' top prospects after being acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in 2016. He made his big league debut in 2017 and spent parts of five seasons in New York. Since then, he has spent time at the big league level with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Hopefully, he can shine with the Dirty Birds and get another opportunity at the big league level at some point.
