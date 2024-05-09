Ex-Yankees Veteran Infielder Signs With Reds After Solid 2023 Season
The Cincinnati Reds landed with a former New York Yankees infielder on Wednesday.
Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford signed with the Reds this past offseason to a minor league deal but was granted his release after he failed to make the club’s Opening Day roster out of Spring Training.
Ford had been a free agent ever since, but he reportedly re-signed with the Reds to a big league deal on Wednesday, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.
“Mike Ford goes back to the Reds, this time on (Major League Baseball) deal,” Heyman said. “Reports today.”
Ford began his big league career with the Yankees in 2019 and spent the first three years of his career in New York. Over that stretch, he appeared in 101 games and slugged 17 home runs, and drove in 41 runs.
Since leaving New York he has bounced around and has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Angels at the big league level. He now will get a chance with the Reds.
Ford was solid with the Mariners last season and appeared in 83 games and hit a career-high 16 home runs, drove in 34 runs, and slashed .228/.323/.475.
It’s unclear exactly what his role will be with Cincinnati but hopefully, he will be able to impress and stick around in the majors for the rest of the season at least.
