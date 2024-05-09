Yankees Young Starter Is ‘Special’ According To Red Sox Legend, Hall of Famer
The New York Yankees have been great so far this season and are in a position to have success for years to come.
New York currently is tied for first place in the American League East with an impressive 25-13 record. The Yankees have had some level of success in virtually every area of the game so far this season despite a plethora of injuries.
The Yankees should get even better shortly as important pieces start to make their way back to the club. New York also has gotten some surprise performances out of some young players.
One player who has performed above expectations is young starter Luis Gil. The 25-year-old has made seven starts so far this season and has a 2.92 ERA and 45-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 37 innings of work.
Gil has been so impressive that he even has received extremely high praise from Boston Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez.
“I love what I’m seeing from this kid,” Martinez said. “He has the opportunity to become really special. If they let him mature and get accustomed to doing what he needs to do. He’s still raw, make no mistake about it, he’s still raw. But as you can see in an abbreviated time in the big leagues, he’s shown that he can be special and I hope they continue to let him pitch in the starting rotation and not have him wander around.”
Gil has been a revelation for the Yankees and fans of the club certainly should be excited about his future right now.
