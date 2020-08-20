Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits Game Early With Tight Left Hamstring

NEW YORK — Just when you thought the injuries couldn't get any worse for those in pinstripes, another star appears to be hurt.

Running out a ground ball in the third inning on Thursday afternoon, shortstop Gleyber Torres stumbled, unable to sprint through the first base bag. Although he never limped or grabbed at his leg in any way, the phenom was promptly replaced from the game the next half inning.

A few innings later, the Yankees announced Torres had been taken out with a "tight left hamstring."

This comes on a day when left-hander Zack Britton was placed on the 10-day injured list, joining stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu.

While Torres could have been replaced merely as a precaution, it's hard not to presume he will miss time. As New York has proven this summer—placing Judge on the IL even when the slugger told his manager he's healthy enough to play—they don't take chances as minor bumps and bruises becoming significant injuries.

Stanton was placed on the IL with a left hamstring strain, sustained sliding into second base two weekends ago. He's expected to miss three-plus weeks.

After starting the season ice cold, Torres has been swinging a hot bat of late. In his last 11 games, the 23-year-old is hitting .382 (13-for-34) with seven runs scored. That comes after he started the campaign hitting .119 (5-for-42) through a dozen games played.

Last season, Torres led the Yankees with 38 home runs, hitting .278 in 144 games played.

This isn't the first time Torres has left a game early in 2020. After being hit by a pitch on the inside of his right elbow against the Orioles on July 30, Torres was taken out and diagnosed with a right elbow contusion, but was in the lineup the next day.

