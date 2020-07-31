Yankees' Gleyber Torres Exits Game With Right Elbow Contusion After Hit By Pitch

Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres was taken out of Thursday night's game against the Orioles in the fourth inning after getting hit by a pitch in his first at-bat.

The team later announced Torres was removed with a "right elbow contusion." X-rays that were promptly taken on Torres' arm at Camden Yards came back negative.

One pitch after Baltimore's left-hander John Means plunked Aaron Judge, a 94.5-mph fastball came high and tight, caroming off the inside of Torres' right elbow.

The 23-year-old was visibly in pain as he was checked out by the Yankees' training staff, kneeling on the grass in foul territory.

While he initially stayed in the game — flying out to the warning track in his second at-bat in the third inning — Tyler Wade came in to play shortstop for the bottom half of the fourth. Torres came around to score on Luke Voit's grand slam in the first.

In 2019, 13 of Torres' team-best 38 home runs came against Baltimore. That's the most by any player against a single opponent in the divisional era (since 1969). His five multi-homer games against the Orioles set a Major League record for multi-homer games against a single opponent in a single season.

He had his first breakout performance of the season on Sunday, hitting a home run and driving in the winning run against the Washington Nationals.

The phenom went 0-for-4 on Wednesday night while the rest of New York's offense exploded for nine runs. Here's what Torres had to say Thursday morning about why he was so successful against Baltimore a year ago and how he plans to carry that dominance into 2020:

Every night when I come to home plate I just try to do my job, looking for a pitch I can hit. Last year I think I made adjustments really quick when I faced the Orioles. I felt really comfortable. But, I mean, I'm just ready to do my job. Focus is to try to put the ball in play. Last night I went 0-for-4. I saw they did the adjustment. And my plan is to do an adjustment too. Try to look for a pitch I can hit and try to do the same thing I do last year.

