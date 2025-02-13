New York Yankees Ace Had No Desire to Wear Anything but Pinstripes
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole had a chance to bail out of New York and seek greener pastures somewhere else around the Major Leagues.
He could have possibly gotten more money. He might have even been able to get to a team closer to challenging for a pennant.
He did opt out of his deal, but decided to stay with the Yankees under the same terms in November.
"The intention wasn't to do anything other than stay," Cole said Wednesday after reporting to spring training, according to SNY. "I was happy to be where my feet were back in Yankee Stadium."
In December of 2019 Cole signed a nine-year pact work in excess of $324 million. In true New York fashion, it was the largest contract ever offered to a starting pitcher. The Yankees now have Cole's rights through 2029 after adding another season for $36 million to the deal after the opt-out.
General manager Brian Cashman said at the time New York wanted to keep their ace pitcher and that Cole certainly didn''t want to leave.
“We had good conversations as a group and ultimately decided just to continue along the path we were at,’’ Cole said to USA Today outlet NorthJersey.com.
Cole had elbow issues in 2024 which delayed his return to the mound until June. Once he came back he made 17 starts and was 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA. The Yankees made a calculated risk in offering to bring him back as the elbow could always flare up again and sideline him when New York needs him the most.
“(He) should be full go. Feel good about where he’s at,’’ said manager Aaron Boone in the same article.
One thing is for sure, Cole came back to win championships and not to come close. He is taking on more of a leadership role within the clubhouse and will help the young players play a more pivotal role in the franchise.
In 2023, Cole won the Cy Young Award for the first time. In doing so, he reached the individual pinnacle of his sport.
in 2024, Cole had a 3.41 ERA and a WHIP of 1.19. He also averaged 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. He accomplished all of this while battling an elbow injury.
Since becoming a Yankee he maintained a 3.12 ERA and has a WHIP of just 1.03 over 759 innings. He has 125 career starts in pinstripes.