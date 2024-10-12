Yankees' Gerrit Cole to Start Game 2 of ALCS, Boone Mulling Starter for Game 1
The New York Yankees will hand the ball to their ace in Game 2 of the ALCS, but manager Aaron Boone has a decision to make for Game 1.
Gerrit Cole pitched in the series-clinching game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night and dominated with seven strong innings of one-run ball. With the ALCS starting on Monday, October 14th, the Yankees are affording him five full days of rest before his next start. The Yankees’ ace has been stellar in the postseason, allowing just three earned runs over his 12 innings pitched with an ERA of 3.00. New York won both of Cole’s starts against the Royals in the ALDS.
Boone was non-committal about a starter for Game 1 when speaking to the media on Saturday, but the most likely candidates would be Clarke Schmidt or Carlos Rodon. Rodon started Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday and came out firing with five strikeouts across three scoreless innings. However, the lefty lasted just 3.2 innings after giving up four runs to the Royals in the top of the fourth.
The Yankees’ manager also confirmed that rookie phenom Luis Gil will start a game in the ALCS, but that it wouldn’t be Game 1. Gil was not needed in the ALDS as Boone opted to start Schmidt over him in Game 3. Schmidt was serviceable, providing 4.2 innings and allowing just two earned runs. Despite scuffling through his last two starts in the regular season, Yankees fans have been excited to see Gil start a playoff game.
Boone also added that the Yankees are looking to include 12 or 13 pitchers on the ALCS roster compared to just 11 for the ALDS. This means that Marcus Stroman could make the cut after being the odd man out in the first-round.
There was no update on the status of Nestor Cortes who landed on the IL with a flexor strain in his left elbow in late-September. Cortes continued his throwing program on October 10th and increased his intensity in this session, as Boone told reporters on Thursday. The Yankees had hopes that Cortes could potentially return for the ALCS but Boone has not provided any more clarity about the situation.