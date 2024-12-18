Aaron Boone Reveals Devin Williams' Role With New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have their new ninth inning man -- at least for the 2025 season.
Following the introductory press conference at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday for left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried, manager Aaron Boone was asked about the role of newly acquired reliever Devin Williams.
As Boone told reporters, Williams will be the Yankees' closer this season, but breakout right-hander Luke Weaver will still get opportunities as well.
This decision should come as no surprise given Williams, a two-time NL Reliever of the Year winner and two-time All-Star, has been one of the best relief pitchers and closers in the game the past few seasons.
The Yankees acquired Williams in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday on December 13. The deal saw lefty starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and infield prospect Caleb Durbin go to Milwaukee.
Once the Yankees signed Fried, it made sense that they would ship out at least one starter due to a crowded rotation. Durbin appeared to be the frontrunner to take over as the team's starting second baseman in 2025, but now the Yankees will likely have to search for an external Gleyber Torres replacement instead.
Williams, 30, is entering his final year of arbitration. He did not rule out the possibility of signing a contract extension with the Yankees while speaking with reporters during his introductory zoom press conference.
Williams was selected in the second-round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Brewers. He made his major league debut in 2019 and has posted a career 1.83 ERA, 2.39 FIP, 1.02 WHIP, 232 ERA+, 375 strikeouts and 68 saves in 235.2 innings (241 appearances).
After losing Clay Holmes to the cross-town rival New York Mets, the Yankees have strengthened the backend of their bullpen with a lethal 1-2 punch in Weaver and Williams.
Weaver took over as the Yankees' closer in early-September due to the struggles of Holmes. The former starter turned reliever had a 1.76 ERA, a 0.65 WHIP and four saves in the postseason.
Overall, Weaver produced an impressive 2.89 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, 103 strikeouts and went 4-for-4 on save chances in a stellar regular season with the Yankees.